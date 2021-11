The November 2021 issue of Cult MTL has arrived, featuring an interview with Montreal rapper Skiifall, the talent behind the international hit “Ting Tun Up.”

We spoke with Skiifall (aka Shemar Mckie) about how his Saint Vincent roots play into his music and how he’s ready to go where no local rapper has gone before: blow up internationally.

Also in the November issue are features about Old Montreal brasserie Place Carmin, the Cinémania and RIDM film festivals, an unconventional play from Surreal SoReal and Geordie Theatre groups, an interview with the VP of the city’s new basketball team Montreal Alliance & more!

Look for the magazine across Montreal and explore the digital issue at the link below.

