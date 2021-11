Support for the Conservatives has completely tanked since the election.

According to a new poll by Leger, Canada’s most accurate polling firm in the 2021 federal election, support for the Liberals and NDP has increased since the election, while support for the Conservatives has drastically decreased. The Liberals have increased two points to 35%, ironically just shy of the 36% they would have needed to obtain a majority in the election, while the NDP has increased four points to 22%. The Conservatives, who won the popular vote in the Sept. 20 election, have decreased eight points to 26%, just four points above the NDP.

The poll was conducted from Nov. 6 to 7.

Federal poll from Léger / The Canadian Press shows Conservative support slipping since the election:



🔴LPC 35%

🔵CPC 26%

🟠NDP 22%

⚜️BQ 8% (32% in Qc)

🟣PPC 5%

🟢GPC 3%



→ https://t.co/TWM0LTiNKu



[Léger, Nov. 6-7, 2021, n=1,565] pic.twitter.com/sJ7ZmLmd1N — Philippe J. Fournier (@338Canada) November 9, 2021 Liberals 35% (+2), Conservatives 26% (-8), NDP 22% (+4): LEGER

The official results of the 2021 federal election in Canada have been placed below, compared with Leger’s final poll result ahead of the election, on Sept. 18.

For the complete poll results and methodology from Leger, please visit their website.

