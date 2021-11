The two Quebecers exchanged jerseys in a display of “post-game Canadian love.”

Montreal NFL player Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has shared a photo with fellow Quebecer Anthony Auclair from Sunday’s post-game between the New York Jets and the Houston Texans. The two exchanged jerseys following the Jets’ 21–14 victory.

Duvernay-Tarfif shared the photo with the caption “Post-game Canadian love,” before highlighting their Montreal-Quebec rivalry. Quebec Premier François Legault also shared the photo saying, “That’s nice to see.”

Last December, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was awarded the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Award, which he dedicated to healthcare workers.

“I dedicate this award to all the healthcare workers who have been making huge sacrifices in order to protect and care for others.” —Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

