There are 11 nominations collectively for Montreal musicians.

The 2022 Grammy nominees have been announced and multiple Montrealers are up for awards. Kaytranada, DRTWRK, Allison Russell and Yannick Nézet-Séguin are among the local talents who have been nominated for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

Both Kaytranada and DRTWRK earned Album of the Year nominations for their contributions to H.E.R.’s Back of My Mind and Kanye West’s DONDA.

This past March, each producer earned awards at the most recent Grammy ceremony. While Kaytra won both Best Dance/Electronic Album (BUBBA) and Best Dance Recording (10%), DRTWRK took home a Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for his contributions to Kanye West’s Jesus Is King.

it just hit me yesterday that i won 2 of them thangs — KAYTRA (@KAYTRANADA) March 18, 2021 Kaytranada is up for two Grammy awards this year.

Here is the full list of nominations for each of the Montreal acts.

Kaytranada

Album of the Year (H.E.R. – Back of My Mind)

Best R&B Album (H.E.R. – Back of My Mind)

DRTWRK

Album of the Year (Kanye West – Donda)

Best Rap Album (Kanye West – Donda)

Best Rap Album (J. Cole – The Off-Season)

Allison Russell

Best American Roots Performance (“Nightflyer”)

Best American Roots Song (“Nightflyer”)

Best Americana Album (Outside Child)

Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Best Orchestral Performance (Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3)

Best Opera Recording (Poulenc: Dialogues des Carmelites)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album (Schubert: Winterreise)

For the full list of nominees, click here.

