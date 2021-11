Kaytranada is ending the year with Intimated, a three-song project that features collaborations with Thundercat, Mach-Hommy and H.E.R. The Montreal producer took to Twitter to announce the news.

Last month, Kaytranada released a slew of remixes and unreleased tracks including a reworking of H.E.R.’s sultry single “Damage” and a Thundercat duet titled “LALALA.” The producer explained that the latter track was a leftover from his second studio album BUBBA. “LALALA” also features vocals by the Montreal-based artist himself, something he claims he wasn’t yet ready to share with the world.

2021 was a big year for the beatmaker. In February, Kaytranada took home two Grammy Awards, for Best Dance/Electronic Album and Best Dance Recording. The Intimidated EP will serve as a victory lap to a period of many milestones for the young artist.

