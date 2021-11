Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet has argued that Quebec should never have to lose a seat in Parliament due to its special status as a nation.

House of Commons seat redistribution: Should an exception be made for Quebec?

Last month, it was announced that Parliament would be increasing the number of seats in 2024 from 338 to 342. This update to the number of seats in the House Commons would also result in a redistribution where Quebec loses one seat, Alberta gains three and Ontario and B.C. gain one each. (The redistribution of the number of seats occurs every 10 years, and is based on population estimates across the country from Statistics Canada.)

Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet has argued that Quebec should not have to lose a seat in Parliament due to its special status as a nation. According a study by Angus Reid, while the majority of Canadians (83%) do not believe an exception should be made for Quebec, Quebecers are evenly divided on whether the province should receive special consideration.

Yves-François Blanchet argued that Quebec should not lose a seat due to its special status as a nation.



Most Canadians disagree with his premise: four-in-five believe Quebec does not deserve special consideration on this matter.



https://t.co/QeshSzZMY9 pic.twitter.com/UJb7Tk6fNu — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) November 17, 2021 House of Commons seat redistribution: Should an exception be made for Quebec?

The majority of Bloc Québécois voters (58%) believe that a province should never lose a seat during redistribution, while supporters of other federal parties strongly support proportional representation in the House of Commons.

The principle of proportionate House of Commons representation enjoys strong support across party lines except among Bloc Québécois supporters – a majority of whom believe that a province should never lose a seat during redistribution. #canpolihttps://t.co/QeshSzZMY9 pic.twitter.com/PMOQkey32U — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) November 17, 2021 House of Commons seat redistribution: Should an exception be made for Quebec?

For the complete poll results and methodology, please visit the Angus Reid Institute website.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.