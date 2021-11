The collection drops ahead of Snoop’s 19th studio album, coming out next Friday.

Snoop Dogg is teaming up with renowned Montreal artist Stikki Peaches for an exclusive print collection. Powered by Crooks & Castles, Def Jam and Station 16, the drop comes ahead of the Doggfather’s 19th solo album Algorithm. A preview of the collection is soundtracked by the album’s lead single “Big Subwoofer,” which features fellow West Coast hip hop icons E-40, Too $hort and Ice Cube.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by stikki_peaches (@stikki_peaches) Snoop Dogg and Montreal artist Stikki Peaches is a match made in heaven.

The prints feature a number of Easter eggs with great meaning to both Snoop and Stikki, including Bob Marley, Snoop’s Def Jam West logo and a set of praying hands in Los Angeles Lakers purple and gold, the California rapper’s favourite sports team. Each print is signed by both artists.

Algorithm is Snoop Dogg’s first release on the legendary Def Jam Records, where the “Young, Wild & Free” artist was recently appointed Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant. The project is set to feature an abundance of guests, with the likes of Ty Dolla $ign, Morray, Busta Rhymes and Mary J. Blige making appearances. The album is set for release on Nov. 19.

Snoop Dogg and Stikki Peaches’ print collection drops Saturday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. on Station 16’s website.

