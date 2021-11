Shots are expected to begin by the end of November.

CBC News has confirmed a Toronto Star report stating Health Canada will announce tomorrow that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been approved for kids in the 5–11 age group.

Canada has secured 2.9 million doses of pediatric version of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is said to be enough for a first dose for every Canadian child between the ages of 5 and 11. The doses, which contain one third of an adult dose, are expected to arrive within days of Health Canada’s approval announcement.

The vaccine rollout will be announced on the provinces and territories shortly. Ontario public health has suggested that shots could begin by the end of November, and appointments are already being taken in Manitoba.

The recommended interval between vaccine doses for kids in Canada is eight weeks, slightly longer than in the U.S., where an estimated 2.6 million 5–11-year-olds have already received a first dose.

