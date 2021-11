Groot is getting his own Disney Plus series

Guardians of the Galaxy hero Groot has stolen the spotlight in each of his Marvel movie appearances. Today, it was announced that Groot will receive a standalone treatment, with the forthcoming Disney Plus animated series I Am Groot.

As of now, plot details remain under wraps. However, it is probably safe to assume that Vin Diesel will return to voice the barky hero. This would be only Diesel’s second television series, following 2019’s Fast & Furious Spy Racers.

This is not the only forthcoming repeat appearance by Groot. Apart from a third Guardians of the Galaxy film, Groot and the gang will be gearing up for their very own holiday special, along with roles in the forthcoming Thor: Love & Thunder, which is set for release in 2022.

Disney Plus has announced plenty of Marvel news today. Other heroes who are set to receive new television series on the streaming service include Spider-Man, X-Men and She-Hulk.

Baby Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy

