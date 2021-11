Café Olimpico and GREY GOOSE are marking National Espresso Day by transforming the Robert-Bourassa Boulevard location of the beloved Montreal café into “a Parisian-inspired underground bar” after business hours on Nov. 23 and 24. Guests at Grey Goose Après Dark can expect cocktails, French music, French pastries, bartenders showcasing their skills and lessons on how to make the perfect espresso martini cocktail at home.

Guests, who must be of legal drinking age and follow pandemic-era rules, can book a 30-minute experience between 6 and 11:30 p.m. Each guest will receive one complimentary espresso martini cocktail and a light dessert pairing.

GREY GOOSE is turning Café Olimpico into a Parisian underground bar this month

For more on Grey Goose Après Dark, and to reserve a timeslot, please click here.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.