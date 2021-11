Montreal music festival Osheaga has just announced that Foo Fighters will be a headliner at the 2022 edition, which is scheduled to take place from July 29 to July 31. The headlining set by Foo Fighters is on day one of the outdoor summer music festival, on Friday, July 29.

Festival passes go on sale this Friday, Dec. 3. Stay tuned for more announcements.

Are you ready: OSHEAGA's 15th anniversary is going to be WILD! 😏💥



We are launching the festivities today with THE BEST, THE BEST, THE BEST FOR YOU 👇👇👇



The FOO FIGHTERS! ⚡️



🎟 Passes go on sale Friday December 3rd ! pic.twitter.com/oq4faGel6b — OSHEAGA (@osheaga) November 30, 2021 Foo Fighters announced as Osheaga 2022 headliner

For more on Osheaga, please visit the festival’s website.

For more Montreal music coverage, please visit the Music section.