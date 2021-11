International acts are back for the upcoming edition of the outdoor music festival, running Jan. 13–Feb. 5.

Get your ski suits ready. The 2022 edition of Igloofest just dropped its lineup, and while its summer counterpart Piknic Électronik had a fine roster of local acts this year, the winter music festival is rocking some real back-to-normal programming with a stack of international talent. From the U.S., Diplo, from the U.K., Fatboy Slim (!), from Palestine, Sama’ Abdulhadi and from Germany, Claptone.

Also on the bill is a showcase from U.K. label Anjunadeep, locals Blond:ish and Black Tiger Sex Machine, U.S. rapper Gunna, British/Canadian DJ/producer Richie Hawtin.

For more on Igloofest 2022 and to buy tickets, please visit the music festival’s website.

