As he did after he lost the mayoral race in 2017, Denis Coderre will be leaving municipal politics following his defeat in last week’s Montreal municipal election. While he could have theoretically led the opposition in City Hall with his Ensemble Montréal party, Coderre will be moving on to… something else. He did not reveal his plans when asked by reporters at a press conference held today.

Prior to the election, Coderre and Valérie Plante were both asked during the televised French-language debate whether they would stay on if they lost. Plante said yes, Coderre hummed and hawed.

Coderre lost the election to incumbent mayor Plante by 14.17 points (52.14% to 37.97%). Ensemble Montréal won 35.38% of the share of city council seats to Projet Montréal’s 56.92%.

For more on the Montreal municipal election results, please visit the Elections Montreal website.

