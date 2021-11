The French electronic music duo will be performing with opener LoveLeo.

French electronic music duo Polo & Pan will bring their Cyclorama tour to Place Bell in Laval on Saturday, Dec. 11, with opener LoveLeo. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

Evenko is giving away a pair of tickets for the concert. For a chance to win, please like and share the post below via Instagram, and tag a friend in the comments who you’d like to bring to the show.

For more information about the show and to buy tickets ($48.25), please click here.

