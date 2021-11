Alex Belzile is now being sent to the Laval Rocket.

Cole Caufield is coming back to the Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens announced on Twitter that they are recalling Cole Caufield from the Laval Rocket after sending him to the AHL affiliate on Nov. 1. At the time, Caufield had logged only one assist with the Habs this season, but has been faring much better in Laval.

The team also announced that Alex Belzile is now headed to the Rocket.

Les Canadiens ont procédé au rappel de Cole Caufield du @RocketLaval. Alex Belzile a été cédé au club de la Ligue américaine.



The Canadiens have recalled Cole Caufield from the Laval Rocket. Alex Belzile has been assigned to Laval.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/RsTF6kS1kQ — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 18, 2021

