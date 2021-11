Price will not be speaking to the media on Monday, nor should he be expected to.

Carey Price will still be in the players assistance program upon his return to Montreal

The Montreal Canadiens announced that Carey Price will be following the after-care process of NHL players assistance program upon his return to Montreal this weekend. As part of this process, which reportedly puts family first, Price won’t be speaking to the media until the timing is okayed with doctors. The Habs have asked that his privacy be respected. This comes after his 30-day treatment for undisclosed mental health issues.

It was revealed yesterday that Price will be meeting with the Habs on Monday to assess his physical state following knee surgery in August and establish a timeline to get back on the ice. The team’s coach Dominique Ducharme suggested that Price might even play a game or two with the Laval Rocket before coming back to the Habs, joining playoffs pal Cole Caufield in the AHL.

