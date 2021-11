Carey Price will be back in Montreal to rejoin the Habs on Monday

Montreal Canadiens Coach Dominique Ducharme just announced that Carey Price will return to the city to rejoin the Habs on Monday, specifically “to meet with athletic therapists and develop a plan moving forward.” This follows Price’s 30-day stay in the NHL players assistance program, where he was in treatment for mental health issues.

Dominique Ducharme indique que Carey Price sera de retour lundi pour rencontrer les thérapeutes du club et développer un plan à suivre.



Dominique Ducharme confirms that Carey Price will rejoin the team on Monday to meet with athletic therapists and develop a plan moving forward. pic.twitter.com/7gPAxoVJl0 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 5, 2021 Carey Price will be back in Montreal to rejoin the Habs on Monday

This news follows recent speculation that Price would return sometime after Nov. 6 and take about two weeks to train before hitting the ice with the team for games. The team’s General Manager Marc Bergevin indicated when the announcement was first made about Price entering the NHL players assistance program that he would likely only be there for the minimum 30-day period.

News on Carey Price 👇#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/T3MwRlQuuI — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 5, 2021 Dominique Ducharme says that the timeline for Price’s return to games is TBD.

Following knee surgery in August, Price returned to training camp with the Habs in September, and made one quasi-public appearance. In an interview with NHL.com, he spoke about competing in the upcoming Beijing Olympics and his desire to stay with the Canadiens for the rest of his career.

The return of Carey Price is great news for fans on multiple levels, not least of which is the team’s poor performance so far this season. The Habs have won only 3 of the 12 games they’ve played since Oct. 13.

