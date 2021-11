“When he loses, do I get a cartoon slaying the dragon?”

Holness hits back at cartoon depiction of him as minor annoyance to Coderre

Ahead of this weekend’s municipal election, La Presse weighed in on the shifting popularity of mayoral candidates with an editorial cartoon. The image depicts a miniature Balarama Holness clinging to the leg of Denis Coderre, who expresses annoyance and expletives while trying to shake him off. This is in reference to the notion that Holness and his Mouvement Montréal party are chipping away at some of the anglophone and allophone support for Denis Coderre and Ensemble Montréal.

“When he loses, do I get a cartoon slaying the dragon?” —Balarama Holness

