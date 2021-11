Mouvement Montréal will stick around to reign in some of Projet’s right-wing tendencies.

Valérie Plante from Projet Montréal was reelected Mayor of Montreal last night and Mouvement Montréal leader Balarama Holness has congratulated Plante on her victory.

Holness thanked all of those who voted for him as mayor — currently 28,999 Montrealers and 7.27% of those who turned out to vote — and highlighted that, despite the loss, his party isn’t going anywhere.

“Congratulations to Valérie Plante on a successful campaign to solidify a second mandate. Democracy is a beautiful thing and it has spoken. To all Montrealers and the 28,000 people that voted for us, Mouvement Montréal isn’t going anywhere, we are just getting started.”

Our own columnist Taylor C. Noakes commented yesterday that he hopes Mouvement Montréal become the main opposition party, and for “Balarama Holness to critique Valérie Plante and Projet Montréal from the left for the next four years.”

Mouvement has some genuinely good ideas and is worth considering, but they don't have PM's experience. I'd like to see them become the main opposition party, and for Holness to critique Plante/PM from the left for the next four years#Montreal #mtlpoli https://t.co/1RSTZWNvRP — Taylor C. Noakes (@TaylorNoakes) November 7, 2021

