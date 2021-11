Travel round-trip to New Orleans, Fort Lauderdale or Orlando for less than $300.

Black Friday is around the corner and Air Transat is offering round-trip deals from Montreal to a number of enticing destinations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Air Transat (@airtransat) Air Transat has several exciting Black Friday travel packages, with direct round trips from Montreal.

Montrealers can travel to and from cities such as New Orleans, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando back for under $300. Other destinations featured in the sale include tropical destinations such as Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe, Fort-de-France, Martinique and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

For those looking to travel overseas, Air Transat is also offering discounted trips to European destinations such as Madrid, Spain, Paris, France and Rome, Italy.

In September, the airline was named World’s Best Leisure Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards. This is Transat’s fourth time receiving the prize.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Air Transat (@airtransat) For the third year in a row, Air Transat was named the World’s Best Leisure Airline.

To take advantage of Air Transat’s Black Friday sales, bookings must be made by Nov. 28, with travel taking place between Dec. 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022.

For more information on the flight deals, please visit Air Transat’s website.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.