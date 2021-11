1 in 5 Quebecers and Albertans say their province would be better off alone

A new study on equalization payments by Leger has found that 1 in 5 Quebecers (22%) and Albertans (19%) say their province would be better off alone, separated from Canada. The Canadians least likely to believe their provinces would be better off on their own were those in the Atlantic provinces (4%) and Ontario (5%).

Overall, 75% of Canadians believe their province is better off being part of Canada.

1 in 5 Quebecers and Albertans say their province would be better off alone

The study also found that while half of Canadians feel their province’s interests are well represented in Ottawa, only about a third of Western Canadians feel this way.

For the complete poll results and methodology, please visit the Leger website.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.