911 operator thriller The Guilty, new horror films and other pre-Halloween treats plus loads of classic films and series.

New on Netflix

Jake Gyllenhaal stars in The Guilty, a pretty straightforward remake of the Danish film of the same name centred on a disgraced cop demoted to answering 911 calls who uncovers a kidnapping plot and attempts to solve it over the phone. It’s a solid remake of an already flawed film, though director Antoine Fuqua manages to bring a few new things to the table. It streams today alongside Diana: The Musical, a filmed version of a Broadway musical about Princess Di that was shot during lockdown with no audience. Mother-daughter pair Margaret Qualley and Andie Macdowell star in the miniseries MAID, in which Qualley plays a young woman who escapes an abusive relationship and begins to work in service.

There’s Someone Inside Your House (new on Netflix)

A little later this month you can catch season four of the YA series On My Block (Oct. 4) as well as Escape the Undertaker (Oct. 5), an interactive (choose your own adventure style) movie starring WWE wrestler the Undertaker. On Oct. 6 you can stream the latest from horror auteur Patrick Brice (Creep); the slasher film There’s Someone Inside Your House stars Sydney Park and Théodore Pellerin. Fans of cake-centric media can catch the latest season of The Great Canadian Bake-Off (Oct. 6) as well as the new reality show Baking Impossible (Oct. 6).

A new month also means a ton of new-old movies! Highlights this month include Catch Me If You Can, Heat, Saving Private Ryan, Talladega Nights, Wyatt Earp and Bruce Almighty, all available as of today alongside all nine seasons of Seinfeld. On Oct. 6 you can also catch Drag Me to Hell, The Thing and About a Boy, amongst others.

New on Amazon Prime Video

Bingo Hell (new on Amazon Prime Video)

As they did last year, Prime has four low-budget horror productions from Blumhouse premiering this month. This week, you can catch the vampire movie Black as Night and the supernatural barrio horror Bingo Hell. Also premiering today is the documentary My Name Is Pauli Murray, about nonbinary activist Pauli Murray, and the hockey docuseries All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, which I assume is of limited interest to Montrealers. As of today you can also stream Anthony Hopkins’ Oscar-winning performance in The Father as well as Kill Bill: Vol. 1.

New on Crave

French Exit (new on Crave)

It’s not a tremendously stacked week for Crave unless you’ve got the Starz add-on, which piles on the horror movies all month. For people with the regular / HBO package, the highlight this week is the release of the Australian show The Unusual Suspects starring Miranda Otto as a suspect in an investigation surrounding the disappearance of a $16-million necklace. Other highlights include the Montreal-shot French Exit (Oct. 1) starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Lucas Hedges and the public-shaming documentary 15 Minutes of Shame (Oct. 6).

New on Disney Plus

Black Widow (now free on Disney Plus)

Previously available only with an additional payment of $34.99, Black Widow is now available to all Disney Plus subscribers.

New on CBC Gem

Sort Of (new on CBC Gem)

Co-created by and starring Bilal Baig, Sort Of is a new half-hour dramatic comedy about a gender-fluid South Asian millennial who finds themselves straddling various cultures and identities. It streams as of Oct. 5. As of today you can stream What’s Your Ailment?, a talk show about mental health hosted by comedian Maria Bamford as well as season one of the original British version of The Office and season two of the Jack the Ripper series Ripper Street.

New on Criterion Channel

Down by Law (new on Criterion Channel)

In keeping with the spooky themes favoured by most streaming services, Criterion Channel has served up a horror-centric slate for this month. Retrospectives include an 8-film Universal Horror selection, 20 films featuring home invasions (including little-seen choices like Elia Kazan’s The Visitors and Peter Weir’s The Plumber), 23 films starring Kirk Douglas (most of which are admittedly not horror at all), a 31-film True Crime series, 9 films directed by Jim Jarmusch and 6 films by trailblazing exploitation director Doris Wishman. Other notable additions include Kurosawa’s Kagemusha, the boxing documentary When We Were Kings, the cult classic Jennifer’s Body starring Megan Fox and tons more.

