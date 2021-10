Seasons 3 of Succession and You, a new Velvet Underground doc by Todd Haynes and more.

New on Netflix

You (new on Netflix)

Season three of smash-hit stalker show You starring Penn Badgely hits Netflix as of today. This new season finds the creep played by Badgely married to the object of his toxic affection and developing a new obsession with a neighbour. Also hitting the service today is the Korean drama My Name, the German dramatic feature The 4 of Us, the Dutch WWII epic The Forgotten Battle (in which local actor Robert Naylor appears in a small role) and season 4 of the Indian show Little Things.

Sydney Sweeney and Megan Fox star in Night Teeth (Oct. 20), a vampire thriller set in the Los Angeles nightlife scene. On that same day, you can also stream Stuck Together, the newest film from actor-director Dany Boon (Bienvenue chez les ch’tis). On Oct. 21, you can contribute to Gwyneth Paltrow’s slow and steady world takeover with Sex, Love & goop, which is so exactly what it sounds like — there’s no point in continuing to describe it.

Movies available on Netflix this week include Sinister, Hellboy, Super 8, The General’s Daughter and Deep Impact.

New on Amazon Prime Video

I Know What You Did Last Summer (new on Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon has improbably rebooted the late ’90s slasher movie I Know What You Did Last Summer as a series executive produced by James Wan. It’s the only major release this week besides hugely expensive sci-fi flop Chaos Walking, starring Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley.

New on Crave

Succession (new on HBO / Crave)

Waylaid by the pandemic, Succession is finally back on a weekly basis over at Crave. Alexander Skarsgard, Sanaa Lathan and Adrien Brody are amongst the new cast additions of what I can humbly say is just about the only TV show I care about these days. It premieres on Oct. 17. Also available on this streaming platform this week is Spiral: From the Book of Saw, the latest Chris Rock-starring installment in the long-running horror series and season two of Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens. Other highlights include the Australian psychological limited series Wakefield (Oct. 18) and the Canadian feature The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open.

New on Apple TV+

The Velvet Underground (new on Apple TV+)

Todd Haynes directs the well-received music doc The Velvet Underground, which to no one’s surprise is about the pioneering art-rock band that gave us, essentially, the basis for all of alternative rock. The documentary is available as of today.

New on CBC Gem

Sherlock (new on CBC Gem)

CBC Gem has season 2 of Sherlock available as of today alongside the Vancouver-set drama Daughter, directed by Antony Shim. On Oct. 17 you can stream the four-part documentary Writing the Land, about Canadian literature.

