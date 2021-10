What to do today in Montreal

Montreal is never short of exciting events. Here is what to do today, Wednesday, October 20, in Montreal.

YouTube sensation Madison Beer performs at Olympia de Montreal. 1004 St Catherine St E, $41.75

Today is the final day of the IPA Festival at Le Cheval Blanc, which celebrates a plethora of Quebec-brewed beers. 809 Ontario E

Violinist Christian Tetzlaff brings his talents to La Maison Symphonique for “Brahms’ Romani Accents,”

Quebec’s own Dumas continues his string of shows at La Tulipe, 4530 Av. Papineau, $33

Uma Gahd et Selma Gahd host “Dragula Season 4,” a Halloween-themed event featuring special guest Rosa Golde, at Bar Le Cocktail, 1669 St Catherine St E, free.

