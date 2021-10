Much of the video was shot at a vineyard in Sutton, Quebec.

WATCH: Xavier Dolan’s Quebec-shot music video for “Easy on Me” by Adele

Last night, Adele released her first single in five years, “Easy on Me,” and the song’s music video is directed by Montreal’s Xavier Dolan. Dolan also directed Adele’s music video for the song “Hello,” which was released in 2015.

Much of new video was shot at a vineyard in Sutton, Quebec.

Watch the beautiful video below.

WATCH: Adele “Easy on Me” music video directed by Xavier Dolan

Adele’s new album 30 will be released Nov. 19, and is reportedly inspired by fame, motherhood and her divorce in 2019.

For more on Adele, please visit her website.

