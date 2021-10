Everybody’s favourite bald asshole is back! Curb Your Enthusiasm is gearing up for season 11, which will feature guests such as Jon Hamm, Vince Vaughn and Seth Rogen. Today, HBO shared a first look at what fans can expect from Larry David and company.

Seth Rogen, Jon Hamm and Vince Vaughn are just a few of the names who will appear on season 11 of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Jon Hamm and Vince Vaughn previously appeared on season 10 of Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hamm as himself and Vaughn as Marty Funkhouser’s nephew. The trailer teases the continuation of Hamm’s storyline from last year, which featured the actor studying David in order to play a movie role based on the Seinfeld co-creator.

“They loved the performance, they hated the character,” Hamm tells Larry David. “The word that kept reappearing was, ‘repugnant.'”

At the top of the year, it was reported that Curb regular Richard Lewis would be unavailable this season because of ongoing health concerns. Luckily, Lewis was able to return after all. The comedian is set to appear in one episode of the new season.

Great news for me! Although I’m still recovering from three surgeries and missing Season 11 of Curb, LD called me and asked if there was any chance if I felt strong enough to do one episode!

I am and here I’m on the set to shoot it. I’m so grateful.🙏@HBO⁩ #curb

⁦ pic.twitter.com/L4eYv7nLWM — Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) April 22, 2021 TRAILER: Curb Your Enthusiasm recruits Jon Hamm, Seth Rogen for season 11

The new season of Curb Your Enthusiasm debuts on HBO, Oct. 24.

For more film and TV coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.