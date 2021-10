A year after the first trailer for The Batman dropped at the first ever DC FanDome — giving fans a first glimpse of Robert Pattinson as the iconic DC superhero / rich vigilante Bruce Wayne — a second trailer for the forthcoming film was revealed today at the same event.

The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, had a difficult shoot throughout the first two waves of COVID-19, and is still in post-production. The film will be released in 2022.

Watch the trailer below.

WATCH: New trailer for The Batman starring Robert Pattinson

To see the first glimpse of Michael Keaton as Batman in the forthcoming film The Flash, in a new trailer that also premiered at DC FanDome today, please click here.

