The film starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Jared Leto is coming to theatres on Nov. 24.

WATCH: New trailer for House of Gucci

A new trailer has just been released for House of Gucci, directed by Ridley Scott and starring Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Jared Leto and more. Adam Driver plays Maurizio Gucci, the former head of the Gucci fashion brand, while Lady Gaga stars as his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of orchestrating the assassination of Gucci.

The film looks amazing, and is set to be released Nov. 24.

Check out the trailer below.

New posters for House of Gucci were also just released.

