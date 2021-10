Nike Basketball’s Mark Bayne, who was present at the announcement, commended Plante’s initiative.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and Projet Montréal have announced a $3.3-million investment over the next four years towards sporting facilities across the city. This plan includes turning 15 empty lots into sports sites.

“Sport is a powerful tool for inclusion that helps develop supportive communities, in addition to promoting good physical and mental health,” said Plante.

The announcement was made in Martin Luther King Parc (formerly known as Kent Parc), with Montréal-Nord candidate Will Prosper, Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce candidate Gracia Kasoki Katahwa and RDS Basketball analyst Peter Yannopoulos by her side.

“A great day for basketball and our young people in our community,” tweeted Yannopoulos, who could be seen to the right of Plante as she shared the news.

Boroughs such as Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Saint-Michel and Montréal-Nord are set to benefit from the investment. Three sites are set to be built within the first year, followed by four sites during each of the following three years. Aside from basketball courts, floor hockey and soccer fields will also be constructed as part of the developments.

