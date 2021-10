“I have been getting these types messages non-stop, people attacking me, our candidates. We are undeterred.”

Plante and Coderre respond to racist attacks on Balarama Holness & team

Today Montreal mayoral candidate Balarama Holness shared an example of one of the racist messages that he and other Mouvement Montréal candidates have been receiving regularly. The message, delivered via email (the email address is included in the tweet), used racist slurs, xenophobic language and encouraged violence.

“I have been getting these types messages non-stop, people attacking me, our candidates, members of Montréal en Action. We are undeterred. On Nov. 7, vote for change.” —Balarama Holness

Following his tweet, Holness’s rival candidates Valérie Plante and Denis Coderre shared his message on Twitter and denounced the racist attacks.

“These comments are unacceptable. Regardless of political allegiance, all candidates deserve respect.” —Valérie Plante

Ces commentaires sont inacceptables. Peu importe l’allégeance politique, tous les candidat-es méritent le respect. #polmtl https://t.co/VTpWL4cmFH — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) October 14, 2021 Valérie Plante and Denis Coderre respond to racist attacks on Balarama Holness & team

“Regardless of our political orientation, respect is non-negotiable. Racist, sexist, homophobic and disrespectful words and actions are absolutely intolerable, as is bullying on social media.” —Denis Coderre

Peu importe nos orientations politiques, le respect est non-négociable. Les mots et gestes racistes, sexistes, homophobes et irrespectueux sont absolument intolérables, tout comme l’intimidation sur les réseaux sociaux.#polmtl https://t.co/F1GuRiacM3 — DenisCoderre (@DenisCoderre) October 14, 2021 Valérie Plante and Denis Coderre respond to racist attacks on Balarama Holness & team

For more about the 2021 Montreal municipal election, please visit the Elections Montreal website.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.