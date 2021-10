SPASM Festival’s 80s horror show, concerts, comedy events and more to do in Montreal.

As part of the 20th annual SPASM festival of short genre films, Total Crap spécial années 80 compiles clips from some of the tackiest horror movies from the 1980s for the crowd at Club Soda. After the initial Oct. 28 event sold out, tonight’s screening was added, and tickets are still available. 1225 St-Laurent, doors 7 p.m., $18/$22.75

Montreal musician Ouri launches her album Frame of a Fauna at the PHI Centre. Check out our recent interview with the electronic act here. 315 St-Paul W., 7 p.m., $26.09

Royal Mountain Records signees PACKS play Bar le Ritz PDB to perform some tracks from their debut album Take the Cake. Locals Scree Running and Empty Nesters are the opening acts. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $15.34

Harrison Weinreb, who was one of Just for Laughs’ New Faces of 2021, hosts The Comedy Lab Show at the Comedy Nest. The weekly series features a plethora of skilled local comics testing new material and competing to write the best joke with a shared topic. 2313 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $6

Ahead of its Netflix release on Nov. 3, The Harder They Fall is screening at Cinema Cineplex Forum et VIP, Cinéma Guzzo and Dollar Cinema. For showtimes across the city, please click here.

