Canada’s gold-medal winning women’s soccer team plays New Zealand, album, film and book launch events and more.

After winning gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Canada’s women’s national soccer team are celebrating with an exhibition game in Montreal. After defeating New Zealand 5-1 at Ottawa’s TD Place over the weekend, the two teams will face off once again this evening, at Saputo Stadium. 4750 Sherbrooke E., 7:30 p.m., $28-$60

Each Tuesday, Taroum Rimtobaye hosts “Afro-cardio” at Parc Lafontaine. The workout circuit incorporates a number of inventive exercises, including Afro traditional and Afro urban dancing. 3819 Calixa-Lavallée, $10

Rosemarie Records’ artist Marco Ema celebrates the release of his new album Où nos corps s’en vont mourir with a release party at Club Soda. Entry is free, with a reservation ahead of time. 1225 St-Laurent, 7 p.m.

JPL Montreal are presenting an online screening of Love It Was Not. The film, which depicts a forbidden love story amidst the Holocaust, won several awards in 2020, including Best Feature at the Docaviv International Documentary Film Festival. Richard Schnurbach, President of the Montreal Holocaust Museum, will be introducing the film. 7:30 p.m., $10

Cult MTL contributor Marilyse Hamelin is launching 11 bref essais sur la beauté at Librairie le Port de tête. With their essays, each author (including Cult MTL film editor Alex Rose) explores different facets of our society’s obsession with beauty. 262 Mont-Royal E., 5:30 p.m., free

