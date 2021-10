The municipal election is around the corner (on Nov. 6) and tonight Patrice Roy is moderating the latest mayoral debate between Projet Montréal’s Valérie Plante and Ensemble Montreal’s Denis Coderre. Le Téléjournal, Ici Radio-Canada Télé, 6 p.m.

Ne manquez pas le 25 octobre, dès 18 h, notre débat entre les 2 principaux candidats à la mairie de Montréal, Valérie Plante et Denis Coderre sur :



📺 ICI RDI

📺 ICI Télé

💻 https://t.co/AXJreNP1J3

💻 https://t.co/mTRYO3gZwr

💻 https://t.co/TjKknbygfJ#polmtl #élections pic.twitter.com/QkJwApmhch — Patrice Roy (@PatriceRoyTJ) October 18, 2021 Montreal mayoral candidates Valérie Plante and Denis Coderre will go head-to-head in this evening’s debate.

Japanese rocker Miyavi hits Le National to perform selections from his latest album Imaginary. Born Takamasa Ishihara, the guitarist has also appeared in several Angelina Jolie movies, such as her directorial debut, Unbroken and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. 1220 Ste-Catherine E., 7 p.m., $35

After months of closure, Bar le Ritz PDB is finally open again! Los Angeles indie pop duo Mating Ritual are set to play the venue tonight, alongside opening act Low Hum. 179 Jean-Talon W., 7 p.m., $12-$15

Start your week off right with “Flow X Em,” a hardy workout from personal trainer Emily Hagelauer at Blackout Fitness MTL. Rather than a circuit, Hagelauer takes the time at her bi-weekly group sessions to focus on her participants’ personal fitness needs. 1620 Notre-Dame W., 7 p.m., $15

Théâtre Outremont screens Radioactive, the 2019 biopic about two-time Nobel Prize winner Marie Curie. Directed by Marjane Satrapi and starring Rosamund Pike, the feature had its premiere at TIFF 2019, closing the pre-pandemic edition of the prestigious festival. 1248 Bernard W., 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., $10

