Friday, Oct. 21

While small venues are still not permitted to accommodate full capacity crowds, Latin superstar Maluma will take his talents to Montreal for the Bell Centre‘s second concert of the year. The Colombian singer is on tour in support of his fifth studio album, Papi Juancho. 1909 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, 6:30 p.m., $54.25–$511.43

Café SAT hosts Shift Radio Fridays. The weekly series at the Société des arts technologiques’s recently opened coffee shop offers Montrealers the opportunity to cap off their week with the best new music brewing in the local scene. This week’s event is being headlined by Rotary Club, a DJ dynamic duo composed of Balou and RoH. 6, Place du Marché Montreal, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Po Lazarus play two nights back-to-back at Petit Campus. While both concerts were originally sold out, additional tickets have been added following increased capacity allowance for the venue. 57 Prince-Arthur E., 8 p.m., $22.80

As the Beastie Boys once said, “You’ve gotta fight for your right to party!” A six-hour dance parade-protest will take place on Parc Avenue. Organized by a variety of figures within the Montreal nightlife industry, “Open Dance Floors” calls upon the government of Quebec to end the Footloose-like dance prohibition for nightclubs, bars and small concert venues. Parc Avenue and Duluth, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23

Montreal rappers Nate Husser and Oyabun launch a new bi-monthly event series, “Undisclosed.” The inaugural edition is a 2000s-themed party in celebration of Husser’s birthday, featuring A$h Banks, Mansa, DJ Tokyo and Playgirl 2000 on the bill. Venue TBA, 6 p.m., $16.93–$27.54

Cinéma du Musée is ready to stir up some Halloween spookiness. Presented by le Cinéclub de Montréal, the movie theatre will play John Carpenter’s 1980 horror classic The Fog, in stunning 35mm film. 1379A, Sherbrooke W., 7 p.m., $13.50

