The red carpet event can be streamed live on Monday afternoon.

The cast of Dune as well as director Denis Villeneuve has arrived in London for the film’s premiere tomorrow, and actor Timothée Chalamet has once again upped his fashion game, appearing at the photo call in a mushroom print suit by Stella McCartney. According to the designer, the custom “zero-deforestation viscose” suit is part of her Summer 2022 collection.

In the slider below, Timothée Chalamet can be seen with Denis Villeneuve and wife Tanya Lapointe, Jason Mamoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Sharon Duncan-Brewster and Zendaya.

The film opens in Canada on Oct. 22. The red carpet for the Dune London premiere starts tomorrow at 12:45 p.m. ET. Watch it live via Dune’s TikTok page.

📍#DuneMovie has arrived in LONDON | Join us LIVE on TikTok for the Dune Red Carpet Event. Tune in tomorrow, October 18 at 9:45AM PT. pic.twitter.com/derBRy0Ajq — DUNE (@dunemovie) October 17, 2021

Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson were featured on the cover of the October issue of Cult MTL. To read our feature interview with Denis Villeneuve, please visit the Magazine section.

