The film serves as a prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

More photos of Timothée Chalamet from the Willy Wonka movie

Yesterday, actor Timothée Chalamet shared one of the first photos of himself as Willy Wonka from the upcoming movie Wonka, which is currently being filmed in the U.K. The film, set to be released in March 2023, will serve as a prequel to the 1964 book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Chalamet’s costars in Wonka include Olivia Coleman, Rakhee Thakrar, Paterson Joseph, Keegan-Michael Key and Rowan Atkinson, and the film is being directed by Paul King, who’s best known for the Paddington movies.

The actor shared the photo on social media, with a famous quote said by Gene Wilder in the 1971 film adaption of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

“The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet) Timothée Chalamet has shared one of the first photos from the Willy Wonka movie, which is currently being filmed in the U.K. by director Paul King.

More photos of Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka have since been shared on social media. Check them out in the sliders below.

For more film and TV coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.