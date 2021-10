Time Out Market Montreal and Drag Brunch MTL are teaming up for a unique Halloween-themed experience. The “Halloween Drag Brunch” will feature some of the city’s top queens and top chefs joining forces for a one-of-a-kind luncheon.

The event will be headlined by Barbada de Barbades, a favourite in the local drag community. The seasoned queen has over 15 years of experience in the Montreal scene.

Elsewhere this month, Barbada de Barbades will be appearing as a mentoring figure on the OutTV reality competition series Call Me Mother. The show has been described as a mix between RuPaul’s Drag Race and The X-Factor, with participants receiving coaching and guidance from three different “drag house mothers.” The series premieres on Oct. 25 at 9 p.m.

The “Halloween Drag Brunch” also includes a costume contest, in which participants can win a $50 gift card for the Time Out Market as well as a tote bag.

For more information on Time Out Market Montreal and their many forthcoming events, please visit the “Shows & Events” section of their website.

For more on the Montreal art scene, please visit the Arts section.