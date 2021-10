Healthcare workers are still heroes — with some exceptions.

According to Health Minister Christian Dubé, there are still 19,634 inadequately vaccinated healthcare workers in Quebec, all of whom are now not receiving their COVID bonuses, and still require screening tests.

Currently, 13,714 healthcare workers in Quebec remain unvaccinated, and 5,920 have received a first dose.

Last week, Dubé announced that the date for mandatory vaccinations among healthcare workers had been pushed back for one month, from Oct. 15 to Nov. 15, in order to reduce the pressure on the healthcare system in the province that losing those 22,446 inadequately vaccinated workers (at the time) would have caused.

“The more our employees are vaccinated, the less there will be any reduction or reorganization of services.” —Christian Dubé

Over the last week, approximately 1,000 workers have received their first dose, and 2,000 have received their second.

