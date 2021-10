The museum is celebrating its 100th anniversary with the whole city.

The McCord Museum is celebrating their 100th anniversary with a fantastic offer. From Oct. 13, 2021, to Jan. 19, 2022, guests can enter the museum free of charge. This opportunity comes in partnership with BMO Financial Group. SAQ will also be working on the initiative, to help produce the celebrations.

Suzanne Sauvage, the President and CEO of the McCord Museum, is delighted to offer Montrealers the chance to explore their many exhibitions.

“To mark the Museum’s 100th anniversary, we wanted to offer Montrealers of all backgrounds and all visitors a gift…The Museum’s centenary is an oppritunity for us to look to the future, reflect, exchange points of view and forge bonds with diverse communities while using our collection to recount history in an inclusive manner.”

On Nov. 19, the museum will debut an exhibition based on the Montreal-born fashion brand, Parachute. The company was founded in 1977 by Nicola Pelly and architect Harry Parnass and enjoyed support from the likes of Madonna and Duran Duran.

Other exhibitions include the work of famed Quebec cartoonist, Chapleau, as well as a new permanent exhibition titled “Indigenous Voices of Today.”

For more information on the McCord Museum, please visit their website.

