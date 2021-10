“I can’t even use Waze. I put an address in, it says, ‘Just stay home.’”

Montreal comedian Sugar Sammy has released a new video where he discusses a variety of topics ahead of the city’s municipal election, including construction, bike paths and veganism. Sammy shared the clip, saying, “Who do you think I’d vote for?”

Check out the full clip below, and to catch Sugar Sammy at any of his upcoming shows, please click here.

After watching this clip, who do you think I’d vote for? 🗳 #polmtl #mtlpoli #mtl2021 pic.twitter.com/8vo4yozcvQ — Sugar Sammy (@sugarsammy) October 28, 2021 Sugar Sammy rips into Montreal on construction, bike paths and veganism

For more Montreal comedy coverage, please visit the Comedy section.