The 2021 lineup shows off the best of the local music scene, Nov. 15–26.

The 2021 edition of the M for Montreal music festival is going down in a hybrid format, with in-person shows from Nov. 17–19 and online shows from Nov. 15–26. The official selection lineup, which dropped yesterday afternoon, features some of the best of the Montreal music scene, namely Skiifall, Backxwash, Laurence-Anne, Choses Sauvage, Naya Ali, Robert Robert, Yoo Doo Right, P’tit Belliveau, Nate Husser, Hippie Hourrah, Hologramme and Bleu Nuit.

Hybrid PRO badges, which offer access to official selection showcases, conferences, panels and networking sessions, are on sale for $350 until Oct. 31. The schedule and lineup of acts performing for the general public will be announced on Nov. 3.

For more on M for Montreal 2021, please visit the festival’s website.

