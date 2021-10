Conversely, almost 100% of Quebec parents plan to let their kids go trick-or-treating.

Quebecers are least likely to be handing out Halloween candy this year

According to a new Leger poll, Quebec is the least likely province in Canada to be handing out Halloween candy this year. Just 29% of Quebecers plan to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters on Halloween, significantly lower than the national average of 44%.

The Atlantic provinces were the most likely provinces to be handing out Halloween candy, at 63%.

Despite the low percentage of Quebecers planning to hand out Halloween candy, 98% of parents in Quebec plan to let their children go trick-or-treating, higher than the national average of 93%.

For the complete poll results and methodology, please visit the Leger website.

