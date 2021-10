This milestone was the province’s original goal for the gradual return to normal.

Quebec reaches 75% in second dose vaccinations for every age group 12+

According to the latest figures from Quebec public health, the province has achieved 75% in second dose vaccinations for every age group 12+. This milestone was the province’s original goal for the gradual return to normal.

Currently, 89% of the 12+ population in Quebec has been vaccinated with a first dose, and 84% have been vaccinated with a second dose.

#COVID19 – En date du 1er octobre, voici la situation au Québec: https://t.co/pwoUoaBgaF pic.twitter.com/iOFYUaih3w — Santé Québec (@sante_qc) October 2, 2021 Quebec reaches 75% in second dose vaccinations for every age group 12+

A non-vaccinated person is currently 30 times more likely to be hospitalized than someone who is fully vaccinated.

To make a vaccination appointment in Quebec, please click here. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.