According to new premier approval ratings measured by the Angus Reid Institute in October, Quebec Premier François Legault currently sits at 56% favourability, 10 points lower that when it was last calculated in June. 56% is also the lowest approval rating in Legault’s history as premier.

While François Legault remains one of the premiers in Canada with the highest approval rating — currently tied with John Horgan in British Columbia and Andrew Furey in Newfoundland and Labrador — the decrease in his popularity is due to his continuous courting of controversy, from Bill 96 to the systemic racism “debate” to endorsing Conservative leader Erin O’Toole for prime minister during the federal election.

“His government recently held consultations on the divisive proposed Bill 96, a revision of the province’s language laws, and drew criticism for its decision to prorogue parliament in a move decried as ‘window dressing’ for the 2022 election. Outside of provincial politics, Legault’s choice to endorse Conservative leader Erin O’Toole for prime minister during the federal election was also ill-received.” —Angus Reid Institute

The premiers with the biggest drops in approval were Scott Moe of Saskatchewan (-18 points) and Blaine Higgs of New Brunswick (-17 points). Jason Kenney remains the premier with the lowest approval rating in Canada, at 22%.

Approval ratings of Premiers from the Angus Reid Institute



For the complete poll results and methodology, please visit the Angus Reid Institute website.

