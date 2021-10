The updates to the number of seats are based on population estimates across the country from Statistics Canada.

Quebec loses one seat in 2024 House of Commons; Alberta gains three

The House of Commons will be updating the number of seats in Parliament in 2024 from 338 to 342, with Quebec losing one seat, Alberta gaining three and Ontario and B.C. gaining one each. Updates to the number of seats, which occur every 10 years, are based on population estimates across the country from Statistics Canada.

The updated number of seats in the House of Commons for 2024 will be follows:

British Columbia 43

Alberta, 37

Saskatchewan 14

Manitoba 14

Ontario 122

Quebec 77

New Brunswick 10

Nova Scotia 11

Prince Edward Island 4

Newfoundland and Labrador 7

Yukon 1

The Northwest Territories 1

Nunavut 1

For more on the announcement, please read the full statement by Elections Canada.

DYK? The readjustment of Canada’s electoral districts happens every 10 years to reflect changes in the population.



The number of seats each province gets is calculated using population estimates from Statistics Canada. Learn more: https://t.co/4VVqgPjSz1 #Redistribution2022 — Elections Canada (@ElectionsCan_E) October 15, 2021 Quebec loses one seat in 2024 House of Commons; Alberta gains three

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.