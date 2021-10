The plan includes new services, emergency shelters, intervention practices and projects to reduce homelessness among Indigenous people.

Health and Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant and Chantal Rouleau, the Minister responsible for the Montreal region, held a press conference today to announce a $280-million investment into services to aid the homeless population in Quebec.

The themes of the plan are prevention, intervention and collaboration with community organizations, such as Projets Autochtones du Québec. Carmant and Rouleau said that the initiative will be implemented immediately in order to address a significant increase in homelessness in the wake of the first waves of the pandemic. According to a CTV report, there are 4,000 people who find themselves homeless on any given night, double the number recorded prior to the pandemic.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, who announced her intention to double the city’s budget to address homelessness last week, commented on today’s news. Plante called the plan “satisfying” and “concrete,” noting that the city requested a long-term plan from the province earlier this year.

“We welcome the predictability that will be offered to groups through a five-year plan.” —Valérie Plante

Nous sommes satisfaits du plan dévoilé ce matin par @CarmantLionel pour soutenir et accompagner les personnes en situation d’itinérance. @ProjetMontreal va continuer d’appuyer le réseau de la santé et des services sociaux et les organismes communautaires. 1/3 #polmtl https://t.co/JLXO7AOpGO — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) October 18, 2021

Nous saluons d’ailleurs la prévisibilité qui sera offerte aux groupes par l’entremise d’un plan de cinq ans. C’était ce que @ProjetMontreal et les groupes demandaient. 3/3 #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) October 18, 2021 Quebec invests $280-million into new services for the homeless

See the breakdown of the new investment into services for the homeless in Quebec below.

$77 million for homeless people or those at risk of becoming homeless

$53 million for emergency shelters ($10 million specifically for women’s shelters)

$40 million to add services for people who experience homelessness

$34 million for the Youth Qualification Program

$17 million for intervention practices and campaigns to raise awareness about homelessness

$14 million for projects aimed at reducing homelessness among Indigenous people

$11 million in support to improve the “economic and socio-professional situation” of the most affected population

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.