The government of Quebec announced today that bars and restaurants can return to full capacity and regular business hours as of Nov. 1.

While mask and vaccine passport rules will remain in place, the current restriction limiting capacity in Quebec bars and restaurants to 50% will be a thing of the past. The old bar closing time of 3 a.m. will be de rigueur once more as of Nov. 1 — right now, closing time is 2 a.m. and bars aren’t allowed to sell alcohol after 1 a.m.

The distance between restaurant tables (without partitions) can also be reduced from two metres to one metre.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.