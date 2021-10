The police have thanked everyone for their assistance and collaboration.

AMBER ALERT OVER: Chase and Mayden Champigny have been found safe and sound

Following this morning’s Amber Alert in Quebec, the Sûreté du Québec have confirmed that 3-year-old Chase and 1-year-old Mayden Champigny have been found safe and sound. The Amber Alert has therefore been cancelled.

Fin de l’#AlerteAMBER : les enfants ont été retrouvés sains et saufs. Nous vous remercions de votre collaboration.



