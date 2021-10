Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced today that Projet Montréal will offer a Baby Welcome Box to the parents of all Montreal newborns. The box will include basics such as a thermometer, clothes, a blanket and cloth diapers as well as books, metro tickets and a pass for the Espace pour la vie museum network.

“To support Montreal families, but also to celebrate the births that come to brighten up our neighbourhoods each year, Projet Montréal will offer a Baby Welcome Box to parents of newborns.



“For us at Projet Montréal, families are extremely important, and we want to support them from the birth of a child. We also know that not all families have the same means. The Baby Welcome Box is a nice little gift that will be offered to all families, to start this wonderful adventure of the birth of a child.” —Valérie Plante

Pour soutenir les familles de Montréal, mais aussi pour célébrer les naissances qui viennent égayer nos quartiers à chaque année, @projetmontreal va offrir une Boîte bienvenue bébé aux parents de nouveau-nés.



The Baby Welcome Box is not a new concept. Finland has been providing these boxes to expectant mothers since the 1930s, and it’s a practice that has been picked up in other cities, states and countries such as Scotland, Argentina, New South Wales in Australia, New Jersey in the U.S. and Nunavut in Canada.

