For the first time in the event’s history, GOAL MTL was held at CF Montreal’s Saputo Stadium.

Yesterday, the Goal Initiatives Foundation held its annual GOAL MTL soccer tournament. The event found local businesses grouping together to celebrate community, in the name of promoting mental health and wellness via the sport. Off the Hook, Evenko and Pigeon Café were among some of the organizations who participated in this year’s edition.

For the first time in its history, the foundation held the event at CF Montreal’s Saputo Stadium, allowing for its athletes and attendees alike to enjoy an afternoon of fun at a state of the art MLS facility. Aside from the tournament itself, guests could indulge in several off-field activities, including food trucks, haircuts and even a tattoo station.

We took to the Saputo Stadium to get a firsthand look at the action of GOAL MTL.

The Saputo Stadium was host to this weekend’s community tournament.

O Coiffure & Spa were one of the many local businesses to participated in yesterday’s tournament.

Just for Laughs’ President Bruce Hills showed off his soccer skills at GOAL MTL 2021.

Maison Privée was on the scene offering haircuts by their premium barbers.

For more on the Goal Initiatives Foundation and to donate, please visit the organization’s website.

